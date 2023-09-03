Over 21 people die in Bangladesh due to dengue disease

(MENAFN) Since the health officials began collecting records in 2000, more than 21 dengue deaths occurred in Bangladesh on Saturday, bringing the overall fatality rate to 618.



As stated by the Directorate General of Health Services, of the recent deaths, 17 people passed away because of the mosquito-borne dengue disease in Dhaka, which kept the capital town as the center for the widespread dengue disease.



Dhaka recorded 456 fatalities out of overall as well.



The overall cases of hospital admissions increased to approximately 127,700, involving almost 59,600 cases from Dhaka, the health authority declared in its everyday dengue briefing.



The Directorate General of Health Services on Friday stated that it detected Aedes mosquito larvae, accountable for dengue fever, in 40 percent to 50 percent homes in Dhaka town, a concerning sign of deteriorating dengue condition.



Advising citizens to hurry to hospitals when affected with the virus, Md. Nazmul Islam, alternate director of the health agency, informed journalists that averagely 75 people have passed away of dengue since January.

