Building Of National Writers' Union Damaged In Russian Attack On Kyiv

In Kyiv, a Russian drone attack caused damage to the building of the National Writers' Union of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the incident was reported on by Yurii Doroshenko, a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

"Today, as a result of the Moscowite shelling, a historical and architectural landmark- our National Writers' Union of Ukraine building - was damaged... Russian barbarians and savages!" Doroshenko wrote.

He noted that this building once hosted prominent wartime writers such as Andrii Malyshko, Volodymyr Sosiura, Oles Honchar, and Pavlo Zahrebelnyi, who fought against Nazism during World War II.

"Now the Writers' House has been ravaged by criminal rashism. But Putin's Russia will have to answer for everything, just as Hitler's Germany did!" Doroshenko emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, early on January

1, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Debris from the drones fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

As a result of the attack, two people were killed, and seven others were injured, including two pregnant women.