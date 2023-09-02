Anti-Mining Vigil On Cinta Costera

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Multiple citizen organizations held a vigil on the Cinta Costera of the capital city on Friday, September 1, 2023, a vigil on the coastal strip to express their rejection of the mining project located in Donoso, Colón province, whose contract is currently being debated in the Commission of Commerce and Economic Affairs of the National Assembly. Participants in the activity said that they oppose said contract due to the severe environmental impacts, in addition to the economic damages that its development has for the country.
The organizations also rejected police repression in the protests carried out in the last week and in which they have spoken out against this mining contract.
The Ombudsman has opened an investigation into excessive police force
at the National Assembly demonstrations.
