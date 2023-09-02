Vcuarts Invites Applications For Level 6 Art Therapy Diploma

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar's (VCUarts Qatar) Community and Continuing Education wing is accepting registration for Art Therapy Diploma - Level 6: Creative Therapeutic Practice For Children and Young People.

This is an online course and teaching will take place over a 12-month period from September 23, 2023 to July 27, 2024.

The course, organized by the Qatar Foundation partner university, is the first of its kind in the region and the diploma is certified by the Counseling and Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body (CPCAB), in the UK. This theoretical and practice-led course is designed and created specifically to further enhance and advance creative therapeutic interventions for children and young people in the Gulf region.

The course is suitable for applicants with an undergraduate or postgraduate qualification in the field of art and child-focused areas, such as but not limited to nursing, education, psychology, and youth work. Those with equitable professional experience will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The course is targeted to an existing workforce who wish to further enhance their creative therapeutic skills to support the mental health of children and young people.

Modules will cover the ethical, practical, cross-cultural and creative theoretical components essential to delivering effective and creative therapeutic intervention to children and young people.

The online lectures will take place over one full day per month, which makes it suitable for those from a wide geographical reach, in employment or with other commitments.

The course will include lectures, clinical placements in/at variplaces in Qatar or across the Gulf region where participants may reside. All placements are supervised by the lecturers conducting the Level 6 course.

Modules will be delivered by five experts in the field – Mary Rose Brady, Patricia Watts, Ph.D., Sarah Kendrick, Natalia Gomez Carlier and Sara Powell.

Brady has over 30 years of experience working with the impact of trauma on child, adolescent and adult development. She was previously Director of Operations and Lead Advisor for Children and Young People's Mental Health at the British Association of Art Therapists and Head of Parenting and Creative Therapies, one of the UK's leading Children's Charities.

Watts is an independent art therapist, practice supervisor, and consultant who is also a Founding Director of the Centre for Creative Therapeutic Practice.

Kendrick is a Psychotherapist with over 25 years of post-qualification experience. She has worked with vulnerable children and families therapeutically in school, social care and community settings throughout her career and has held senior positions in some of the UK's leading charities. She is also a guest lecturer at the British Association of Art Therapists and a Multidisciplinary Clinical Supervisor in private practice.

Carlier earned her degree in psychology from Universidad de Los Andes, a master's in art therapy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and is currently a Ph.D. student of Transpersonal Psychology at the California Institute of Integral Studies.

Powell is the founder of ATIC Psychological Counselilng Center. She is from the UK, a Third Culture Kid, growing up in the Gulf. She has over 12 years of clinical experience and has overseen numerprojects consulting Government agencies in Singapore and the Gulf in forensic settings, with addiction as well as in medical settings, and with vulnerable children and young people.