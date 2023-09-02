Qatar University Recognises Dr. Abdullatif For Outstanding Scholarly Contributions

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has feted Dr. Emad Abdullatif, an esteemed Associate Professor in the Department of Arabic Language at the College of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Abdullatif's groundbreaking contributions has enriched the field of Arabic studies and resonated with scholars across the Arab world.

With an illustrirecord of approximately 165 scholarly citations on Google Scholar, Dr. Abdullatif stands as a pioneer in his domain. His prolific body of work revolves around the concept of 'Audience Rhetorical Empowerment,' a pioneering field that has captured the imagination of scholars throughout the Arab world. This groundbreaking area of study, introduced by Dr. Abdullatif, has swiftly gained traction, emerging as one of the most sought-after research disciplines among academics in the region.

As of January 2023, Dr. Abdullatif's research has achieved impressive milestones, boasting over 434,736 downloads and views on the Academia platform. Testament to his influence, he commands a devoted following of eleven thousand fellow researchers. Notably, his reputation places him within the top 1% of registered scholars on the Academia platform, underscoring his impact on contemporary Academia platform.

In an official statement, Dr. Abdullatif said,“I have published more than two dozen papers in English in a number of scientific journals and co-authored books and encyclopedias in international publishing houses such as Routledge, Eden, Braille, John Benjamin, and L'Harmattan. In addition, I have published thirty other Arabic papers in refereed magazines, seven books written individually, and twelve co-authored books in Arabic.”

Dr. Abdullatif's achievements extend beyond his academic platform. His inspiring work, 'The Rhetoric of Freedom,' was honoured with the best Arabic book award in social sciences at the Cairo International Book Fair in 2013. The impact of his scholarship was further acknowledged through the Dubai Cultural Award for Dialogue with the West, which recognized his exceptional contribution through the book 'Rhetoric and Intercultural Communication.'

Furthermore, Dr. Abdullatif's academic leadership shines through in his roles as a mentor and facilitator. He assumed the role of supervising the translation of the Oxford Encyclopedia of Rhetoric, a comprehensive reference work spanning three volumes. He has undertaken translation projects, both as an individual and collaboratively, encompassing five significant books focused on rhetoric and discourse analysis.

Dr. Abdullatif's works have achieved a notable record of 165 scholarly citations on Google Scholar, with five articles having a high impact). This is the highest rate among specialists in Arabic studies at QU. It is worth mentioning that international conferences and lectures have been organised about the works of Dr. Abdullatif at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, Morocco; at Chouaib Doukkali University in El Jadida, Moroand at the Cultural Studies Centre in Fez, Morocco. His works were also discussed in specialised seminars at Moroccan, Jordanian, Egyptian, and Iraqi universities.

Dr. Abdullatif also serves as the editor-in-chief of the journal Majalat Khitabat, which is published by the Cognitive Centre for Studies and Research in Algeria. He is also a member of the editorial boards of more than twenty Arabic periodicals.