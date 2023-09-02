Dhaka Regency Offers Attractive Wedding Packages

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces exclusive wedding offers for the upcoming winter season. The hotel is renowned for its elegant and sophisticated venues, which make it perfect for couples to hold their dream wedding, said Dhaka Regency in a release.
The hotel's team of experienced wedding planners work with couples to create a personalised and unforgettable wedding experience for them.
Dhaka Regency offers a variety of wedding packages that cater to all kinds of weddings, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.
In addition to these packages, the hotel also offers special discounts on room bookings for wedding guests.
The hotel's venues are among the best in the city, with stunning ballroom Celebration Hall, lush rooftop garden Restaurant Grill on the Skyline, and five more elegant banquet halls, added the release.
MENAFN02092023000163011034ID1106997843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.