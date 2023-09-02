Dhaka Regency Offers Attractive Wedding Packages

The hotel's team of experienced wedding planners work with couples to create a personalised and unforgettable wedding experience for them.

Dhaka Regency offers a variety of wedding packages that cater to all kinds of weddings, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.

In addition to these packages, the hotel also offers special discounts on room bookings for wedding guests.

The hotel's venues are among the best in the city, with stunning ballroom Celebration Hall, lush rooftop garden Restaurant Grill on the Skyline, and five more elegant banquet halls, added the release.

