India Targets 300Pc Increase In Port Handling Capacity By 2047

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said this at the 19th Maritime States Development Council meeting in Kevadia, Gujarat, on August 19.

"The country's total port capacity will increase from the existing 2,600 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) to more than 10,000 MTPA in 2047," he said.

Referring to the impressive 16 per cent YoY growth witnessed in cargo movement through inland waterways, Sonowal said the government was now aiming to substantially increase it to 500 MTPA by 2047.

Under the enhancements proposed under the Amrit Kaal Vision-the period until the 2047 centennial to mark the end of colonial rule-master plans were being finalised by all the major ports as well as state governments, added Sonowal.