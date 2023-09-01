San Francisco Center For The Book's 20Th Annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SFCB's 20th Annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival
A family-friendly, daylong block party featuring public printmaking, bookmaking, and hands-on art activities at San FranciCenter for the Book.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- This year, San FranciCenter for the Book celebrates twenty years of the Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival by hosting a family-friendly, daylong block party featuring public printmaking, bookmaking, and hands-on art activities.
As an annual fundraiser, the Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival celebrates printmaking and the art of the book in a spectacular way: printing 3' by 3' carved linoleum blocks using a 7-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller. Each year, a featured group of artists and printmakers design and carve printing plates from linoleum; the resulting plates are printed in a limited edition during the event. This year, SFCB will offer the artwork of over 45 artists, with a special showcase of the work of Nora Aoyagi, Hannah Cousins, Daniel González of Print González, Rik Olson, and Eric Rewitzer of 3 Fish Studios. Prints are only available during the event and raise funds to support SFCB workshops, exhibitions, and free public programming.
VENDORS, ART ACTIVITIES, OPEN HOUSE
This year's Roadworks Festival highlights free, hands-on printmaking and book arts activities, demonstrations, vendors, and an open house at San FranciCenter for the Book. Attendees can choose from variactivities to participate in such as poster printing, making a mini-notebook, or learning about paper decoration. Retail vendors will be selling their wares ranging from stationery and handmade notebooks to fine art prints and artist books. A pop-up exhibition featuring printmaking work from George Washington High School art students will be on display, as well as SFCB's current exhibition Datz Press: Global Voices in Contemporary Photobooks.
This event is free and open to the public.
EVENT TITLE
San FranciCenter for the Book's 20th Annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival
LOCATION
San FranciCenter for the Book, 375 Rhode Island Street, SF CA 94103
DATE
Sunday, September 24, 2023 :: 11 am – 4 pm
SPONSORED BY
Chronicle Books, Cafe da Fonk!, and ARCH Art Supplies, with in kind support from Whole Foods Potrero Hill and Roots of Motive Power.
Alex Arzt
San FranciCenter for the Book
+1 415-798-2821
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MENAFN01092023003118003196ID1106997596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.