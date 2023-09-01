Iraq Exported Over 100 Mln Barrels Of Oil In August

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Friday that its exports in last August topped 106.1 million barrels through the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), with revenues amounting to USD 8.8 billion.
The average oil exports in August amounted to 3.4 million bpd, while the average price per barrel reached USD 83.3, according to a press release from the ministry.
All those exports were from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq, except 885,900 barrels produced from the central and northern areas, about half of which were exported to Jordan, the statement added. (end)
