Enemy Missile Hits Private Enterprise In Vinnytsia Region At Night, Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The victims of an enemy missile hit during a night attack in Vinnytsia region are being provided with assistance.
Serhiy Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"During the night attack, the enemy launched two missiles. One was destroyed, the other hit a private enterprise in the Vinnytsia region. Unfortunately, there are victims, they are being provided with all necessary assistance," Borzov wrote.
Read also: Air defenses intercept one of two Kalibr missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine overnight
According to him, the missile hit damaged property and private cars.
As reported, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with two Kalibr missiles at night on September 1, and air defense destroyed one of them over the Kropyvnytskyi region.
