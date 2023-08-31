Jordan, Cyprus Follow Up On Investment Cooperation Mou Outcomes

Saqqaf, during a virtual meeting with the Cypriot Investment Promotion Agency, underscored the "deep-rooted relations" between Jordan and Cypand the ministry's commitment to providing support and facilitations to Cypriot businesspeople, in addition to exchanging expertise.

The meeting aimed to check the progress of the outcomes of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investment cooperation signed last August on the sidelines of the visit of President of CypNikos Christodoulides to the Kingdom and his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah.



The meeting covered ways to strengthen economic and investment relations.

The minister reviewed the ministry's key measures to boost the investment sector, such as launching the Invest in Jordan platform (invest.jo), passing laws regulating the investment climate and adopting the investment promotion strategy for 2023-2026.

She also referred to the activation of the comprehensive investment service platform and automating 95 licensing and economic services.

For his part, CEO of the CypInvestment Promotion Agency Marios Tannousis said that the agency is focused on attracting direct foreign investments and assisting current investors in expanding their Cyprus-based businesses, highlighting the investment climate and their authority's key measures in enhancing its attractiveness.

He also referred to the possibility of Cypriot businesspeople to visit Jordan to review potential investment projects.