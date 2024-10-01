Toobit To List Simon's Cat (CAT) For Spot Trading On October 2, 2024

Toobit is excited to announce the listing of Simon's Cat (CAT) for spot trading on October 2, 2024, at 10AM UTC. Simon's Cat, the beloved chubby feline from the British animated series, has officially ventured into the blockchain world. The popular cartoon character, created by Simon Tofield, has gained immense popularity, amassing over 1.6 billion views on its YouTube channel.

Simon's Cat (CAT) is a newly launched memecoin that debuted on August 8, 2024, as the first major cat-themed memecoin on the Chain. Backed by Floki, DWF Labs, and the official Simon's Cat brand, CAT aims to bridge the gap between traditional internet brands and the emerging Web3 landscape. This collaboration positions Simon's Cat as a strong player in the growing memecoin sector, particularly in the cat-themed niche, which is currently less saturated compared to dog-themed coins.

With a token supply of 9 trillion, Simon's Cat plans to airdrop a portion of the tokens to FLOKI holders and those trading through the FLOKI Trading Bot. The brand's massive online following on platforms like YouTube and Facebook provides the foundation for its success in the crypto space, enabling the token to connect with millions of fans globally.

Listing Information:

– Trading Pair : CAT/USDT

– Deposit Open: October 1st, 2024

– Trading Start : October 2nd, 2024, 10AM UTC

Don't miss the opportunity to trade Simon's Cat (CAT) on Toobit and become part of this exciting journey as the iconic animated cat enters the world of Web3 and memecoins! Join Toobit as it builds a community-driven exchange that truly benefits its users!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

