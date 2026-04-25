Transformer Fire Spreads To Residential Buildings In Laxmi Nagar, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) A fire that broke out in an electrical transformer in the Laxmi Nagar J Extension area of Delhi spread to nearby residential buildings, affecting multiple floors in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the fire department, eight fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire Officer Rajesh Kumar Shukla said the department initially received several calls reporting a transformer fire.“We received multiple calls from different locations, including from residents using their personal mobile phones. The first call came in at around 12:45 A.M.,” he said.

He added that four fire tenders were initially dispatched. However, after teams reached the site and found that the fire had spread from the transformer to nearby flats, additional units were sent. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted in a slum area near Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi on Friday, prompting swift intervention by the fire department. Fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and began operations to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in that incident either. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a shoe factory in Delhi's Narela area, triggering panic in the locality. The incident occurred around 7:45 A.M. in the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, officials said.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the factory premises as firefighters battled the flames. Initially, around 15 fire tenders were deployed, but as the fire intensified, the number was increased to 24. No casualties have been reported so far, and officials continue to monitor the situation closely.