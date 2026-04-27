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US Strike in Eastern Pacific Hits Alleged Drug Vessel, Killing Three
(MENAFN) The US Southern Command has said that a vessel linked to drug trafficking was struck in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.
In a statement posted on US social media platform X, the command said the operation took place on April 26 under the direction of its leadership, as part of ongoing maritime anti-narcotics efforts.
According to the statement, a joint task force carried out what it described as a “lethal kinetic strike” against a boat allegedly operated by designated criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.
Officials said intelligence indicated the vessel was traveling along established smuggling routes and was actively engaged in narcotics-related activity.
“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” the command said.
It also confirmed that no US personnel were injured during the operation.
Further details, including the exact location of the strike, the identity of those involved, and the type of vessel targeted, were not disclosed, as stated by reports.
In a statement posted on US social media platform X, the command said the operation took place on April 26 under the direction of its leadership, as part of ongoing maritime anti-narcotics efforts.
According to the statement, a joint task force carried out what it described as a “lethal kinetic strike” against a boat allegedly operated by designated criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.
Officials said intelligence indicated the vessel was traveling along established smuggling routes and was actively engaged in narcotics-related activity.
“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” the command said.
It also confirmed that no US personnel were injured during the operation.
Further details, including the exact location of the strike, the identity of those involved, and the type of vessel targeted, were not disclosed, as stated by reports.
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