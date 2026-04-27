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N. Korea Inaugurates Memorial for Soldiers Alongside Russia in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) North Korea has opened a memorial museum dedicated to its soldiers who were killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, according to reports citing state media.
The ceremony for the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations was held in Pyongyang on Sunday, marking the first anniversary of what was described as the recapture of Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian forces.
The event was attended by senior officials from both North Korea and Russia, including Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used the occasion to emphasize the importance of strengthening ties with Russia, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries. He described the relationship as one that should develop into a “powerful bulwark,” according to reports.
“No matter how the rules of war change and whenever and wherever a crisis occurs, we should be strengthened into a sincere, dedicated and powerful bulwark with unified power,” he was quoted as saying.
He also stated that the two countries had worked together to deter what he described as the resurgence of fascism and to oppose “hegemonic forces,” while defending sovereignty and peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a written message, said the memorial would serve as a symbol of friendship between the two countries. He also expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to deepen through joint efforts, according to reports.
The event highlights the growing military and political alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The ceremony for the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations was held in Pyongyang on Sunday, marking the first anniversary of what was described as the recapture of Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian forces.
The event was attended by senior officials from both North Korea and Russia, including Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used the occasion to emphasize the importance of strengthening ties with Russia, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries. He described the relationship as one that should develop into a “powerful bulwark,” according to reports.
“No matter how the rules of war change and whenever and wherever a crisis occurs, we should be strengthened into a sincere, dedicated and powerful bulwark with unified power,” he was quoted as saying.
He also stated that the two countries had worked together to deter what he described as the resurgence of fascism and to oppose “hegemonic forces,” while defending sovereignty and peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a written message, said the memorial would serve as a symbol of friendship between the two countries. He also expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to deepen through joint efforts, according to reports.
The event highlights the growing military and political alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
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