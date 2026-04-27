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ECOWAS Urges Unified Regional Effort to End Malaria in West Africa
(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States has urged member countries to reinforce coordinated regional measures aimed at completely eliminating malaria across West Africa.
The appeal came during the bloc’s 27th Ordinary Meeting of Health Ministers, held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where officials gathered to assess ongoing efforts to combat the disease.
The two-day session brought together health ministers, government delegates, technical specialists, funding partners, and regional health experts to discuss strategies for improving disease prevention and control.
In a message delivered at the opening of the meeting, Sierra Leone’s president said the gathering is intended to strengthen joint action against one of the region’s most persistent public health challenges.
He emphasized the importance of developing more innovative, evidence-based health systems capable of shifting from malaria control efforts toward full eradication.
Sierra Leone’s health minister also noted that political commitment to prioritizing healthcare as a foundation for sustainable development has been growing stronger across the region, as stated by reports.
The appeal came during the bloc’s 27th Ordinary Meeting of Health Ministers, held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where officials gathered to assess ongoing efforts to combat the disease.
The two-day session brought together health ministers, government delegates, technical specialists, funding partners, and regional health experts to discuss strategies for improving disease prevention and control.
In a message delivered at the opening of the meeting, Sierra Leone’s president said the gathering is intended to strengthen joint action against one of the region’s most persistent public health challenges.
He emphasized the importance of developing more innovative, evidence-based health systems capable of shifting from malaria control efforts toward full eradication.
Sierra Leone’s health minister also noted that political commitment to prioritizing healthcare as a foundation for sustainable development has been growing stronger across the region, as stated by reports.
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