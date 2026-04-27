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Strong Earthquake Strikes Hokkaido, No Tsunami Warning Issued
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Monday morning, though authorities confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued, according to reports citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake was recorded at a depth of around 83 kilometers (51 miles) in the Tokachi region. It reached an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7, a level at which movement becomes difficult without support.
Despite the strength of the tremor, there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
Officials also confirmed that the event was not linked to an ongoing advisory warning of potential increased seismic risk in the region. No irregularities were detected at the Tomari nuclear power facility following the quake.
Some local train services in coastal Hokkaido were temporarily suspended as a precaution, while the Hokkaido Shinkansen bullet train continued operating normally.
The earthquake occurred during a week in which authorities have been monitoring elevated seismic risk following a magnitude 7.7 quake that struck Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan the previous week.
Hokkaido remains among several regions under heightened attention due to the advisory, according to reports.
The quake was recorded at a depth of around 83 kilometers (51 miles) in the Tokachi region. It reached an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7, a level at which movement becomes difficult without support.
Despite the strength of the tremor, there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
Officials also confirmed that the event was not linked to an ongoing advisory warning of potential increased seismic risk in the region. No irregularities were detected at the Tomari nuclear power facility following the quake.
Some local train services in coastal Hokkaido were temporarily suspended as a precaution, while the Hokkaido Shinkansen bullet train continued operating normally.
The earthquake occurred during a week in which authorities have been monitoring elevated seismic risk following a magnitude 7.7 quake that struck Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan the previous week.
Hokkaido remains among several regions under heightened attention due to the advisory, according to reports.
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