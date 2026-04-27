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Turkish-Americans Protest NYC Mayor Over 1915, Karabakh Remarks
(MENAFN) Members of the Turkish-American community held a protest in New York City on Sunday, expressing opposition to remarks made by the city’s mayor regarding the 1915 events of the Ottoman period and developments in Karabakh.
The demonstration took place in Times Square and was organized with the support of several Turkish associations. Participants gathered in response to a social media post made by the mayor on April 24, voicing their disagreement through chants and signs.
People from different segments of the Turkish-American community joined the rally, while digital billboards and trucks displaying counter-messages also circulated through the area during the protest.
Brief confrontations were reported between some Armenian individuals and members of the Turkish community during the gathering, though the situation remained contained.
In a statement shared during the protest, organizers said the mayor’s comments on recent events in Karabakh were inaccurate and misleading. They also argued that such remarks could create division within a city known for its cultural diversity.
The statement further said that historical events between 1915 and 1923 should be interpreted based on verified historical evidence and urged public officials to avoid language that could deepen existing sensitivities or misunderstandings, as stated by reports.
The demonstration took place in Times Square and was organized with the support of several Turkish associations. Participants gathered in response to a social media post made by the mayor on April 24, voicing their disagreement through chants and signs.
People from different segments of the Turkish-American community joined the rally, while digital billboards and trucks displaying counter-messages also circulated through the area during the protest.
Brief confrontations were reported between some Armenian individuals and members of the Turkish community during the gathering, though the situation remained contained.
In a statement shared during the protest, organizers said the mayor’s comments on recent events in Karabakh were inaccurate and misleading. They also argued that such remarks could create division within a city known for its cultural diversity.
The statement further said that historical events between 1915 and 1923 should be interpreted based on verified historical evidence and urged public officials to avoid language that could deepen existing sensitivities or misunderstandings, as stated by reports.
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