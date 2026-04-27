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Army Spending in Asia-Pacific Records Strongest Growth Since 2009
(MENAFN) Military expenditure across Asia and Oceania reached $681 billion in 2025, marking an 8.1% increase from the previous year and the largest annual rise since 2009, according to data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as reported.
Globally, total military spending climbed to $2.887 trillion in 2025, reflecting a 2.9% real-term increase compared to 2024. The United States, China, and Russia remained the top three spenders, together accounting for $1.480 trillion, or just over half of global military expenditure.
China, the second-largest spender worldwide, increased its defense budget by 7.4% to $336 billion. SIPRI noted that this marks the 31st consecutive year of rising military spending for China, driven by continued modernization efforts. The report added that anti-corruption efforts in military procurement have not significantly slowed overall expenditure.
India, ranked fifth globally, raised its military spending by 8.9% to $92.1 billion. Pakistan, a long-standing regional rival, increased its budget by 11% to $11.9 billion.
Japan also recorded a significant rise, with military spending increasing by 9.7% to $62.2 billion in 2025. This represents 1.4% of its GDP, the highest proportion since 1958.
Taiwan’s defense budget rose sharply by 14% to $18.2 billion, reaching 2.1% of GDP and marking its largest annual increase since at least 1988, amid heightened military activity around the island by Chinese forces.
According to SIPRI senior researcher Diego Lopes da Silva, countries in Asia and Oceania—particularly US allies such as Australia, Japan, and the Philippines—are increasing defense budgets not only due to longstanding regional tensions but also because of growing uncertainty over US security commitments, as stated in reports.
Globally, total military spending climbed to $2.887 trillion in 2025, reflecting a 2.9% real-term increase compared to 2024. The United States, China, and Russia remained the top three spenders, together accounting for $1.480 trillion, or just over half of global military expenditure.
China, the second-largest spender worldwide, increased its defense budget by 7.4% to $336 billion. SIPRI noted that this marks the 31st consecutive year of rising military spending for China, driven by continued modernization efforts. The report added that anti-corruption efforts in military procurement have not significantly slowed overall expenditure.
India, ranked fifth globally, raised its military spending by 8.9% to $92.1 billion. Pakistan, a long-standing regional rival, increased its budget by 11% to $11.9 billion.
Japan also recorded a significant rise, with military spending increasing by 9.7% to $62.2 billion in 2025. This represents 1.4% of its GDP, the highest proportion since 1958.
Taiwan’s defense budget rose sharply by 14% to $18.2 billion, reaching 2.1% of GDP and marking its largest annual increase since at least 1988, amid heightened military activity around the island by Chinese forces.
According to SIPRI senior researcher Diego Lopes da Silva, countries in Asia and Oceania—particularly US allies such as Australia, Japan, and the Philippines—are increasing defense budgets not only due to longstanding regional tensions but also because of growing uncertainty over US security commitments, as stated in reports.
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