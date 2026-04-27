403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Urges Diplomacy as Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Shipping
(MENAFN) Oman's foreign minister issued an urgent call Sunday evening for immediate diplomatic action to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as shipping restrictions tightened in the aftermath of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Badr Albusaidi disclosed that he had engaged in direct talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the volatile waterway, characterizing the exchange as "good." Taking to X — the US social media platform — Albusaidi appealed to a sense of shared regional obligation.
"As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long," he wrote.
He pressed further, adding: "Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation."
Araghchi had touched down in Muscat on Saturday, arriving from Islamabad amid active Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at brokering a resolution between Tehran and Washington. Following his Omani engagements, the Iranian foreign minister returned to Pakistan on Sunday for continued consultations on a potential second round of negotiations with the US, before departing Islamabad for Moscow to meet with Russian officials.
The diplomatic flurry follows an inconclusive round of Iran-US talks held in Islamabad two weeks ago. Those negotiations had been made possible after Pakistan engineered a two-week ceasefire on April 8 — a truce that US President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
Despite the sustained mediation push, multiple stumbling blocks remain firmly in place — chief among them the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and the contentious issue of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
Badr Albusaidi disclosed that he had engaged in direct talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the volatile waterway, characterizing the exchange as "good." Taking to X — the US social media platform — Albusaidi appealed to a sense of shared regional obligation.
"As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long," he wrote.
He pressed further, adding: "Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation."
Araghchi had touched down in Muscat on Saturday, arriving from Islamabad amid active Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at brokering a resolution between Tehran and Washington. Following his Omani engagements, the Iranian foreign minister returned to Pakistan on Sunday for continued consultations on a potential second round of negotiations with the US, before departing Islamabad for Moscow to meet with Russian officials.
The diplomatic flurry follows an inconclusive round of Iran-US talks held in Islamabad two weeks ago. Those negotiations had been made possible after Pakistan engineered a two-week ceasefire on April 8 — a truce that US President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
Despite the sustained mediation push, multiple stumbling blocks remain firmly in place — chief among them the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and the contentious issue of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment