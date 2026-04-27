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Lawmakers Seek Security Briefing After Shooting Near White House Event

Lawmakers Seek Security Briefing After Shooting Near White House Event


2026-04-27 03:52:04
(MENAFN) A congressional oversight panel has called for a security briefing from the US Secret Service following a shooting incident that occurred near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, according to reports.

Representative James Comer confirmed the request, stating: "Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service," Rep. James Comer wrote on US social media company X.

Officials have not yet set a date for the requested briefing, and the Secret Service has not provided any additional details or public response regarding the matter, according to reports.

The request follows the arrest of a suspect identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old man from California, who was taken into custody after allegedly forcing his way through a Secret Service checkpoint and opening fire.

During the incident, a law enforcement officer was struck by gunfire but survived due to wearing protective gear. Authorities later discovered that the suspect had been staying at a nearby hotel as a registered guest the day before the attack and was in possession of multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

According to statements from officials, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that the suspect had intended to target individuals associated with the Trump administration.

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