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Lawmakers Seek Security Briefing After Shooting Near White House Event
(MENAFN) A congressional oversight panel has called for a security briefing from the US Secret Service following a shooting incident that occurred near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, according to reports.
Representative James Comer confirmed the request, stating: "Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service," Rep. James Comer wrote on US social media company X.
Officials have not yet set a date for the requested briefing, and the Secret Service has not provided any additional details or public response regarding the matter, according to reports.
The request follows the arrest of a suspect identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old man from California, who was taken into custody after allegedly forcing his way through a Secret Service checkpoint and opening fire.
During the incident, a law enforcement officer was struck by gunfire but survived due to wearing protective gear. Authorities later discovered that the suspect had been staying at a nearby hotel as a registered guest the day before the attack and was in possession of multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.
According to statements from officials, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that the suspect had intended to target individuals associated with the Trump administration.
Representative James Comer confirmed the request, stating: "Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service," Rep. James Comer wrote on US social media company X.
Officials have not yet set a date for the requested briefing, and the Secret Service has not provided any additional details or public response regarding the matter, according to reports.
The request follows the arrest of a suspect identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old man from California, who was taken into custody after allegedly forcing his way through a Secret Service checkpoint and opening fire.
During the incident, a law enforcement officer was struck by gunfire but survived due to wearing protective gear. Authorities later discovered that the suspect had been staying at a nearby hotel as a registered guest the day before the attack and was in possession of multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.
According to statements from officials, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that the suspect had intended to target individuals associated with the Trump administration.
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