403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu Trial Testimony Halted Last-Minute
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's highly anticipated corruption trial testimony was abruptly called off Monday — just 60 minutes before proceedings were set to begin — citing vague security concerns, according to Israeli media reports.
The last-minute cancellation came at the request of Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad, on the grounds of unspecified "security reasons," Israeli daily media reported. No further clarification was provided regarding the nature of the threat.
Monday's session had already been a long time coming, following an extended suspension of proceedings linked to Israel's war with Iran.
The prime minister stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three separate legal cases — designated Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000 — for which prosecutors filed formal indictments back in November 2019.
At the center of Case 4000 are allegations that Netanyahu steered regulatory decisions to financially benefit Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Walla news website and an ex-executive at telecommunications giant Bezeq — purportedly in exchange for favorable media coverage of his government.
The domestic legal battle represents only one front of Netanyahu's mounting legal exposure. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a separate arrest warrant against him in November 2024, accusing the prime minister of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The last-minute cancellation came at the request of Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad, on the grounds of unspecified "security reasons," Israeli daily media reported. No further clarification was provided regarding the nature of the threat.
Monday's session had already been a long time coming, following an extended suspension of proceedings linked to Israel's war with Iran.
The prime minister stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three separate legal cases — designated Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000 — for which prosecutors filed formal indictments back in November 2019.
At the center of Case 4000 are allegations that Netanyahu steered regulatory decisions to financially benefit Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Walla news website and an ex-executive at telecommunications giant Bezeq — purportedly in exchange for favorable media coverage of his government.
The domestic legal battle represents only one front of Netanyahu's mounting legal exposure. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a separate arrest warrant against him in November 2024, accusing the prime minister of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment