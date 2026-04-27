403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian, Damage Farmland in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man near the separation barrier north of Jerusalem on Sunday night, while settlers uprooted olive trees and military units carried out land clearing operations in several parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams in Ramallah treated a man who sustained a live bullet wound to the leg near the barrier in Al-Ram. He was later taken to hospital for further medical care.
Such incidents frequently occur in areas near the separation wall, where Palestinians attempting to cross for work in Jerusalem or Israel are often met with gunfire.
In a separate development in the central West Bank, settlers uprooted olive trees in Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. A local resident said armed settlers entered farmland using a bulldozer and began destroying large areas of cultivated land.
He said the operation took place without any prior warning or official notice to property owners.
According to his account, hundreds of olive trees were destroyed over the course of two days, many of them decades old, while water infrastructure serving nearby homes was also damaged and redirected toward a nearby settlement outpost.
The resident said the actions appeared aimed at pressuring Palestinians to leave their land in order to expand control over the area, as stated by reports.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams in Ramallah treated a man who sustained a live bullet wound to the leg near the barrier in Al-Ram. He was later taken to hospital for further medical care.
Such incidents frequently occur in areas near the separation wall, where Palestinians attempting to cross for work in Jerusalem or Israel are often met with gunfire.
In a separate development in the central West Bank, settlers uprooted olive trees in Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. A local resident said armed settlers entered farmland using a bulldozer and began destroying large areas of cultivated land.
He said the operation took place without any prior warning or official notice to property owners.
According to his account, hundreds of olive trees were destroyed over the course of two days, many of them decades old, while water infrastructure serving nearby homes was also damaged and redirected toward a nearby settlement outpost.
The resident said the actions appeared aimed at pressuring Palestinians to leave their land in order to expand control over the area, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment