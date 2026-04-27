Iran Presents New Proposal To US Amid Stalled Talks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has reportedly proposed a new agreement framework with the United States through Pakistani officials acting as mediators in the talks, a media report said on Tuesday.

Axios, citing sources, reported that Iran has suggested reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the current tensions, with nuclear negotiations to be postponed to a later stage.

According to the report, the proposal-delivered to the United States via Pakistani mediators-focuses first on resolving the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz and the US blockade.

It added that, under the proposal, a ceasefire would either be extended for a long period or both sides would agree on a permanent end to the conflict.

Nuclear talks, it said, would only begin in a third phase after the lifting of what it described as Iran's maritime blockade.

Meanwhile, the White House has reportedly received the proposal, but it remains unclear whether Washington is willing to consider it.

“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Axios.

Iran has not yet made any official statement on the matter; however, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Tehran would not enter into“imposed negotiations” with the United States under pressure, threats, or siege.

The development comes as a planned visit by a US delegation to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed.

kk/sa