Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Digital Wallet Glitches in Gaza Disrupt Daily Life

Digital Wallet Glitches in Gaza Disrupt Daily Life


2026-04-27 04:18:37
(MENAFN) A technical disruption in a digital payment service in Gaza has once again highlighted how heavily residents now rely on electronic transactions amid an ongoing cash shortage and collapsing banking conditions.

On Sunday, a fault in the local PalPay system led to widespread interruptions across the enclave, temporarily halting shopping, transportation, and basic financial exchanges. What might normally be a minor technical issue elsewhere quickly escalated into a major disruption in daily life.

In a context where physical cash is scarce and financial systems have deteriorated, many Palestinians depend on digital wallets and mobile payment applications for essential needs.

This reliance has grown over time due to severe liquidity constraints and restrictions affecting the flow of currency into the territory.

Since late 2023, the supply of new banknotes has been blocked, worsening an already fragile cash situation. As a result, much of the currency in circulation has become worn and unusable, with some banknotes being rejected in everyday transactions.

The Israeli shekel remains the dominant currency for wages and commerce, but the shortage of usable physical cash has forced a growing shift toward mobile payment platforms, even for basic necessities such as food and transportation.

According to, this dependence on digital systems has made daily life increasingly vulnerable to technical disruptions, turning even short service outages into immediate humanitarian challenges, as stated by reports.

MENAFN27042026000045017640ID1111035512



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search