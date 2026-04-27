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Hezbollah Says It Targeted Israeli Troops in Southern Lebanon Attack
(MENAFN) Hezbollah has said it carried out an anti-tank missile strike targeting Israeli troops and military vehicles in southern Lebanon early Monday, as cross-border tensions continue to intensify.
In a statement, the group said the attack hit Israeli forces positioned in the Tal al-Nahas area on the outskirts of Kafr Kila near the border.
The Israeli military had earlier reported casualties from fighting in southern Lebanon, saying one soldier was killed and several others were wounded, including some seriously injured. It did not provide a precise timeframe for the incident.
Hezbollah also said it launched a series of operations against Israeli positions in the south, describing them as responses to what it called repeated violations of a ceasefire understanding.
The escalation comes amid ongoing Israeli air and ground operations in Lebanon, which have continued since earlier cross-border attacks attributed to Hezbollah. The region has remained highly volatile, with repeated strikes and retaliatory actions contributing to rising casualties and displacement.
According to Lebanese authorities, the broader conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced large numbers of residents since the escalation began, as stated by reports.
In a statement, the group said the attack hit Israeli forces positioned in the Tal al-Nahas area on the outskirts of Kafr Kila near the border.
The Israeli military had earlier reported casualties from fighting in southern Lebanon, saying one soldier was killed and several others were wounded, including some seriously injured. It did not provide a precise timeframe for the incident.
Hezbollah also said it launched a series of operations against Israeli positions in the south, describing them as responses to what it called repeated violations of a ceasefire understanding.
The escalation comes amid ongoing Israeli air and ground operations in Lebanon, which have continued since earlier cross-border attacks attributed to Hezbollah. The region has remained highly volatile, with repeated strikes and retaliatory actions contributing to rising casualties and displacement.
According to Lebanese authorities, the broader conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced large numbers of residents since the escalation began, as stated by reports.
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