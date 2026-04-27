Iran's FM Araghchi Arrives In St Petersburg To Hold Talks With Russian President Putin

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, April 27 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia's St Petersburg on Monday to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, local media reported on Monday.

Upon arrival in St Petersburg, Araghchi was received by Russian officials and Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali. According to Jalali, Araghchi and President Putin are set to hold talks in St Petersburg on Monday, Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Speaking to IRNA, Jalali said discussions between Araghchi and President Putin will focus on developments after the joint strikes by the US and Israel against Iran.

Jalali said Araghchi's visit is part of "close consultations" between Iran and Russia as the two nations have similar approaches to regional and international issues. He further said that the Presidents of Iran and Russia have held three phone calls since the conflict began on February 28.

Araghchi arrived in Russia after concluding his visit to Oman amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Earlier, the Iranian FM held a meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, discussing bilateral ties, regional developments, and ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the regional crisis.

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed Oman's Sultan about Iran's stance on the latest developments of the conflict. He expressed appreciation for Oman's support for dialogue and promoting efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region, especially considering the current regional challenges, Iran's Press TV reported.

Sultan Haitham highlighted Oman's stance on advancing mediation efforts that would increase the chances of reaching sustainable political solutions and mitigate the impact of crises on the people of the region. He stressed the importance of using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues.

In a statement on X, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated: "We are in Muscat for an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman -- FM Araghchi's first to the region following the recent US-Israeli aggression, which has impacted the broader region. Iran continues to place great importance on its relations with Persian Gulf states and remains committed to strengthening mutual trust and constructive cooperation. The Oman–Iran relationship stands as a testament to Iran's genuine pursuance of respectful and mutually beneficial relations with its neighbours in the South."

The tensions in West Asia escalated after the US and Israel carried out a joint military operation against Iran on February 28. The joint military strikes killed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a large-scale military operation by Iran against Israel and the US bases in the Gulf nations. The conflict also led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered a global energy crisis.