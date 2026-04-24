Turkmenistan And UNDP Outline Key Cooperation Priorities Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have discussed priorities for expanding cooperation under the upcoming 2026-2030 Country Programme, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Narine Saakyan.

The sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and highlighted priority areas for the new programme cycle, including public administration, digital transformation, economic development, climate agenda, and social policy. The parties noted a steady increase in jointly implemented projects and a positive dynamic in overall project cooperation.

Special attention was given to preparations for Turkmenistan's Third Voluntary National Review on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will be presented in 2027 at the UN Economic and Social Council High-Level Political Forum.

The parties also discussed the“Open Dialogue” format as a platform for addressing sustainable development issues, including SDG financing and the use of modern implementation tools.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been cooperating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) since 1995, following the establishment of formal development assistance frameworks in the early 1990s. Over this period, UNDP has implemented more than 200 projects in the country, focusing on public administration reform, statistical capacity building, economic development, energy efficiency, and environmental protection.

In recent years, cooperation has shifted toward digital transformation, climate resilience, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) implementation. UNDP also supports Turkmenistan in preparing its Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs), which are presented at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, assessing national progress toward the 2030 Agenda.