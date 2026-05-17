Qantas Flight Diverted After Man Bites Flight Attendant
Sydney: Australia's Qantas was forced to divert a flight bound for the United States over a disruptive passenger, with local media reporting the man bit a flight attendant.
The flight from Melbourne was headed to Dallas on Friday when it was forced to make a stop-off in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, due to the disruptive passenger.
The man was restrained by fellow passengers, with local media including national broadcaster ABC reporting he bit a member of Qantas staff.
The man was met by local authorities on arrival and has been slapped with a no-fly ban on all Qantas planes.Read Also
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“The safety of our customers and our crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behavior on our flights,” a Qantas spokesperson told AFP on Sunday.
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