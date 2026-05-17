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Russian Army Loses 1,170 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

Russian Army Loses 1,170 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day


2026-05-17 01:16:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

As of May 17, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,938 (+1) tanks, 24,578 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 42,215 (+82) artillery systems, 1,790 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,384 (+3) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 1,410 (+13) ground robotic systems, 295,454 (+2,131) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,628 (+2) cruise missiles, 33 ships/boats, 2 submarines, 97,118 (+325) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,196 (+5) units of special equipment of the Russian army.

Read also: Ukrainian drones destroy Be-200 amphibious aircraft and strike Ka-27 helicopter in Yeysk, Russia

As of 22:00 on May 16, there were 195 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk sector.

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UkrinForm

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