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Thailand Calls on Iran to Allow Safe Passage for Stranded Ships in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Thailand has called on Iran to allow safe transit for eight Thai-flagged ships currently stranded on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing maritime disruptions, according to Thai media reports.
The appeal was raised by Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, according to reports.
During the meeting, Sihasak reportedly expressed concern over the broader Middle East tensions and their growing impact on global trade, particularly the restrictions affecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, where multiple vessels from different countries remain stuck.
According to reports, Araghchi acknowledged Thailand’s concerns and emphasized the importance of restoring normal shipping operations through the strategic waterway.
He also reportedly expressed optimism that maritime restrictions could be lifted once a peace agreement is reached between Iran and the United States.
Sihasak also informed the Iranian side that Thailand plans to send humanitarian assistance, including medicines and medical supplies, to Iran via Oman in the near future, according to reports.
The appeal was raised by Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, according to reports.
During the meeting, Sihasak reportedly expressed concern over the broader Middle East tensions and their growing impact on global trade, particularly the restrictions affecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, where multiple vessels from different countries remain stuck.
According to reports, Araghchi acknowledged Thailand’s concerns and emphasized the importance of restoring normal shipping operations through the strategic waterway.
He also reportedly expressed optimism that maritime restrictions could be lifted once a peace agreement is reached between Iran and the United States.
Sihasak also informed the Iranian side that Thailand plans to send humanitarian assistance, including medicines and medical supplies, to Iran via Oman in the near future, according to reports.
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