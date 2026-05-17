War Update: 234 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Heavy Fighting Near Pokrovsk, Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this in its operational update as of 08:00 on Sunday, May 17, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces carried out 95 airstrikes during the day, dropping around 300 guided aerial bombs. They also used 9,645 kamikaze drones and launched 3,305 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes hit areas including Velyka Sloboda and Bachivsk in the Sumy region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck two command posts, five areas of troop concentration, seven artillery systems, three drone control points, and one other key Russian military target.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, there were 17 clashes. Russian forces carried out five airstrikes, used 11 guided bombs, and conducted 105 shelling attacks, including 15 from MLRS.

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On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched seven assaults near Vovchansk, Radkivka, Hraniv, Izbytske, and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Novooosynove, Kurylivka, and Podoly.

On the Lyman axis, nine Russian attempts to advance were stopped near Stepove, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Drobysheve, Yampil, Lyman, and Ozerne.

On the Sloviansk axis, three attacks were repelled near Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, one assault near Nykyforivka was stopped.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped 32 assaults in areas including Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Novomykolaivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Boikivka, Toretske, Udachne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Oleksandrivka and Orikhiv fronts.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces carried out 24 attacks near Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersa, Zlahoda, Hirke, Krynychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, and Charivne.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks toward Antonivka.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axis.

Photo: AFU General Staff