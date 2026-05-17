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Sumud Aid Convoy Continues Toward Gaza After Inspection Stop in Libya
(MENAFN) A land convoy carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza has resumed its journey after a temporary stop in the Libyan city of Zliten for security and administrative checks, according to reports.
The Sumud convoy, part of a broader international aid initiative aimed at challenging the Israeli blockade on Gaza, had departed earlier from the city of Zawiya in Libya before pausing for inspection procedures.
According to reports, the stop lasted around five and a half hours while authorities completed passport verification for participating activists.
The convoy is linked to the Global Steadfastness Flotilla and is transporting humanitarian supplies intended for Gaza, including 30 containers of aid materials, 20 mobile housing units, and five ambulances, in addition to other relief equipment.
More than 350 activists from around 30 countries are taking part in the mission, including participants from Türkiye, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Indonesia, China, the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, according to reports, a parallel maritime effort by the Global Sumud Flotilla also set sail on Thursday. It involves 54 vessels that departed from the Marmaris area in Türkiye’s Muğla province as part of an ongoing attempt to break the blockade on Gaza.
The Sumud convoy, part of a broader international aid initiative aimed at challenging the Israeli blockade on Gaza, had departed earlier from the city of Zawiya in Libya before pausing for inspection procedures.
According to reports, the stop lasted around five and a half hours while authorities completed passport verification for participating activists.
The convoy is linked to the Global Steadfastness Flotilla and is transporting humanitarian supplies intended for Gaza, including 30 containers of aid materials, 20 mobile housing units, and five ambulances, in addition to other relief equipment.
More than 350 activists from around 30 countries are taking part in the mission, including participants from Türkiye, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Indonesia, China, the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, according to reports, a parallel maritime effort by the Global Sumud Flotilla also set sail on Thursday. It involves 54 vessels that departed from the Marmaris area in Türkiye’s Muğla province as part of an ongoing attempt to break the blockade on Gaza.
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