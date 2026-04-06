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Prabhu Deva Enjoys Simple Village Life, Sleeps On The Floor Outside House

Prabhu Deva Enjoys Simple Village Life, Sleeps On The Floor Outside House


2026-04-06 02:15:26
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Renowned dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Prabhu Deva seems to be enjoying a quiet and simple life in the village away from the hustle and bustle of daily city life.

The dancer recently gave his fans a glimpse into his quiet and grounded life in his village and shared a video of the same on his social media account.

In the video, Prabhu Deva is seen sitting on the floor with his legs crossed at the entrance of a modest village home. He is dressed in a simple white kurta and dark pants and is seen enjoying a fresh coconut.

The actor, holding half of the coconut shell in one hand, is seen using a small scrap piece to scoop out the soft malai, devouring it all.

In the other part of the video, Prabhu Deva is seen lying down right outside the house, at the entrance platform resting under the open sky.

With no air conditioning or even a fan, the dancer seems to be enjoying the natural cool breeze and indulging in a power nap.

He captioned the post as,“Village life”, with a red heart emoticon.

Talking about Prabhu Deva's career the ace choreographer has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades.

Reportedly, the dancer was once a background dancer and through his immense struggle climbed up the success ladder and established himself as one of the finest choreographers in the industry.

His collaboration with Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit for the song, Que Sera Sera from Pukar remains legendary.

Along with his successful stint as a choreographer, Prabhu Deva also ventured into filmmaking.

He went on to direct Hindi films like Wanted starring Salman Khan, Rowdy Rathore starring Akshay Kumar, and R... Rajkumar featuring Shahid Kapoor.

All movies including their respective music tracks went on to become hits.

Prabhu Deva has also started opposite Bollywood actress Kajol in the movie Sapne.

–IANS

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IANS

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