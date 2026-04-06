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Greece Rolls Out Fuel Pass Scheme to Help Offset Rising Energy Costs

Greece Rolls Out Fuel Pass Scheme to Help Offset Rising Energy Costs


2026-04-06 08:37:33
(MENAFN) Greece rolled out a nationwide "fuel pass" program on Monday, deploying targeted cash relief to motorists reeling from soaring energy costs fueled by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Under the scheme, eligible mainland car owners will receive €50 ($54) in subsidies, while residents of island territories will be entitled to €60, according to Greek newspaper Kathimerini. Motorcycle owners will receive €30, or €35 for those living on the islands.

The relief program covers individuals — including self-employed workers — with declared annual incomes not exceeding €25,000 for single applicants and €35,000 for married couples. Authorities estimate the measure will benefit approximately 75% of all drivers nationwide, Kathimerini reported.

The program comes as fuel prices across Greece have surged sharply in the wake of US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory offensive. Mainland petrol prices have climbed above €2 per liter, up from roughly €1.7 before hostilities erupted, with some island areas recording prices as high as €2.35 per liter.

The financial strain hits Greece particularly hard given its outsized energy exposure — the country ranks as the most dependent on Persian Gulf energy supplies among all European nations, with approximately 36% of its total energy imports sourced from the region, making it acutely vulnerable to price shocks triggered by Middle East instability.

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