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Japan Plans Tehran Summit as US Deadline on Strait of Hormuz Nears
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that Tokyo is organizing summit-level discussions with Tehran as US President Donald Trump’s deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approaches, according to reports.
“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee when questioned about Japan’s diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran. “Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace,” she added, without providing further specifics.
The intensifying conflict is putting pressure on Japan, which depends on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports. Most of these shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that Iran has effectively blocked, triggering shortages and rising oil prices.
Japan, while a close ally of the US, maintains historically cordial relations with Iran. The government has condemned Tehran’s closure of the strait and its attacks on other Middle Eastern nations in response to US-Israeli strikes, though it has not issued a legal judgment on the military campaign itself.
Amid ongoing supply concerns, Japanese authorities are reportedly considering asking citizens to reduce gasoline and electricity usage to mitigate the impact of the disrupted crude oil flow.
“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee when questioned about Japan’s diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran. “Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace,” she added, without providing further specifics.
The intensifying conflict is putting pressure on Japan, which depends on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports. Most of these shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that Iran has effectively blocked, triggering shortages and rising oil prices.
Japan, while a close ally of the US, maintains historically cordial relations with Iran. The government has condemned Tehran’s closure of the strait and its attacks on other Middle Eastern nations in response to US-Israeli strikes, though it has not issued a legal judgment on the military campaign itself.
Amid ongoing supply concerns, Japanese authorities are reportedly considering asking citizens to reduce gasoline and electricity usage to mitigate the impact of the disrupted crude oil flow.
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