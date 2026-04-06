Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Plans Tehran Summit as US Deadline on Strait of Hormuz Nears

Japan Plans Tehran Summit as US Deadline on Strait of Hormuz Nears


2026-04-06 08:35:44
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that Tokyo is organizing summit-level discussions with Tehran as US President Donald Trump’s deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approaches, according to reports.

“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee when questioned about Japan’s diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran. “Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace,” she added, without providing further specifics.

The intensifying conflict is putting pressure on Japan, which depends on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports. Most of these shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that Iran has effectively blocked, triggering shortages and rising oil prices.

Japan, while a close ally of the US, maintains historically cordial relations with Iran. The government has condemned Tehran’s closure of the strait and its attacks on other Middle Eastern nations in response to US-Israeli strikes, though it has not issued a legal judgment on the military campaign itself.

Amid ongoing supply concerns, Japanese authorities are reportedly considering asking citizens to reduce gasoline and electricity usage to mitigate the impact of the disrupted crude oil flow.

MENAFN06042026000045017640ID1110946894



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search