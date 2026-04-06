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More Than Seventy Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes in Mediterranean
(MENAFN) At least 70 people went missing after a migrant boat capsized in the Mediterranean on Saturday, according to reports from an Italian NGO.
Mediterranea Saving Humans reported on social media platform X that 32 survivors and two bodies were recovered from the shipwreck, while more than 70 remain unaccounted for. The NGO stated, “Yesterday afternoon, a wooden vessel carrying ~105 women, men, and children, which had set sail from Tajoura fleeing Libya, capsized in the SAR (search and rescue) zone under Libyan control. The shipwreck occurred 14 nautical miles northeast of the ENI-NOC oil platforms in Bouri.”
The survivors and recovered bodies arrived early Sunday on the Italian island of Lampedusa. The NGO added, “Another 70 people are missing at sea. We stand close to the pain of the survivors, their families, and friends,” and emphasized that “this latest shipwreck is not a tragic accident, but the result of European governments’ policies, which refuse to open safe and legal entry channels.”
Survivors told reporters that around 110 people were on board, with roughly 80 ending up in the sea and drowning before a coast guard patrol arrived.
Mediterranea Saving Humans reported on social media platform X that 32 survivors and two bodies were recovered from the shipwreck, while more than 70 remain unaccounted for. The NGO stated, “Yesterday afternoon, a wooden vessel carrying ~105 women, men, and children, which had set sail from Tajoura fleeing Libya, capsized in the SAR (search and rescue) zone under Libyan control. The shipwreck occurred 14 nautical miles northeast of the ENI-NOC oil platforms in Bouri.”
The survivors and recovered bodies arrived early Sunday on the Italian island of Lampedusa. The NGO added, “Another 70 people are missing at sea. We stand close to the pain of the survivors, their families, and friends,” and emphasized that “this latest shipwreck is not a tragic accident, but the result of European governments’ policies, which refuse to open safe and legal entry channels.”
Survivors told reporters that around 110 people were on board, with roughly 80 ending up in the sea and drowning before a coast guard patrol arrived.
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