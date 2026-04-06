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England's Junior Doctors Set to Launch Six-Day Strike Over Wages

England's Junior Doctors Set to Launch Six-Day Strike Over Wages


2026-04-06 08:42:55
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of resident doctors across England walked off the job Tuesday, triggering a six-day strike that marks a sharp escalation in an ongoing battle over wages and working conditions.

Health officials cautioned that the action — falling immediately after a holiday weekend — risks mounting additional strain on an already stretched system, though the majority of medical services are expected to remain operational. Authorities urged patients to keep scheduled appointments unless directly notified otherwise, and to seek emergency care whenever necessary.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting rounded on the British Medical Association for pressing forward with the walkout in spite of a formal government proposal.

"It is disappointing for patients and staff alike that the BMA has decided to press ahead with strikes this week, despite the deal we put to them which would have seen resident doctors 35.2% better off, on average, than they were four years ago," Streeting said.

Union representatives, however, signaled that the door to dialogue remains open.

"We have consistently maintained that we are willing to postpone industrial action should a genuinely credible offer be provided," said Dr. Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee.

The BMA argued the government's latest proposal failed to adequately address pay levels, professional clarity, and protections for workers — and cautioned that significant service disruption is likely to materialize despite contingency measures already put in place.

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