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Amir Chairs First Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2026

Amir Chairs First Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2026


2026-04-06 08:01:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, chaired the Council's first meeting for 2026, held Monday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Amir and Deputy Chairman of the Council; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Their Excellencies the members.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at its third meeting of 2025, the follow-up report on projects, and the report on the State's economic priorities, and made appropriate decisions.

The Council also reviewed presentations from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Transport regarding the executive plan for the readiness and resilience of critical infrastructure, as well as presentations from the Qatar Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance concerning the executive plans for achieving long-term financial and monetary stability in the country.

The Council also discussed other items on its agenda and made the appropriate decisions.

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The Peninsula

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