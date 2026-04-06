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Japan Arranges Leadership Talks with Iran
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that Tokyo is organizing high-level talks with Tehran as a US-imposed deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approaches.
“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee when asked about Japan’s diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. “Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace,” she added, without providing further details.
The conflict has heavily affected Japan, which depends on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports, most of which pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s effective closure of the strait has caused oil shortages and pushed prices higher.
While Japan, a close ally of the United States, has condemned both Tehran’s blockade and its retaliatory attacks on neighboring Middle Eastern countries, it has not offered a legal assessment of the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran.
In response to ongoing energy supply concerns, the Japanese government is considering asking citizens to reduce gasoline and electricity consumption. Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said, “We'll consider all policy options in a way that would not greatly impact the people or the economy.”
“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee when asked about Japan’s diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. “Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace,” she added, without providing further details.
The conflict has heavily affected Japan, which depends on the region for over 90% of its crude oil imports, most of which pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s effective closure of the strait has caused oil shortages and pushed prices higher.
While Japan, a close ally of the United States, has condemned both Tehran’s blockade and its retaliatory attacks on neighboring Middle Eastern countries, it has not offered a legal assessment of the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran.
In response to ongoing energy supply concerns, the Japanese government is considering asking citizens to reduce gasoline and electricity consumption. Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said, “We'll consider all policy options in a way that would not greatly impact the people or the economy.”
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