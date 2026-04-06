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Somalia Registers First Vessel Under National Flag
(MENAFN) Somalia has officially registered its first ship to sail under the national flag since the collapse of state institutions during the 1991 civil war.
“Today, we officially registered the vessel 'Guney' (IMO 8230417) under the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” said Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur. He described the registration as “symbolizing the revival of Somalia’s maritime authority and the renewed credibility of the Somali flag.”
The minister urged shipowners and maritime companies to register their vessels under Somalia’s flag, following the adoption of national legislation and international maritime regulations necessary to establish the country’s official ship registry.
Somalia boasts a coastline of over 3,330 kilometers (2,069 miles), the longest in mainland Africa, stretching along the Gulf of Aden in the north and the Indian Ocean in the east and south.
“Today, we officially registered the vessel 'Guney' (IMO 8230417) under the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” said Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur. He described the registration as “symbolizing the revival of Somalia’s maritime authority and the renewed credibility of the Somali flag.”
The minister urged shipowners and maritime companies to register their vessels under Somalia’s flag, following the adoption of national legislation and international maritime regulations necessary to establish the country’s official ship registry.
Somalia boasts a coastline of over 3,330 kilometers (2,069 miles), the longest in mainland Africa, stretching along the Gulf of Aden in the north and the Indian Ocean in the east and south.
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