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Seven Drones Shot Down Over Iraq’s Erbil as Regional Conflict Deepens

Seven Drones Shot Down Over Iraq’s Erbil as Regional Conflict Deepens


2026-04-06 08:40:01
(MENAFN) Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed seven unidentified "suicide drones" overnight above Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, neutralizing the threat before the aircraft could reach targets within the city, local media reported.

Authorities offered no details regarding the origin of the drones, nor did they clarify whether the interceptions resulted in any casualties or material damage on the ground.

In a separate but related incident on Sunday, a rocket and a drone struck the Azadi Camp in the Koya (Koy Sanjaq) area of Erbil — a facility affiliated with the Iranian Kurdish Democratic Party and home to families of party members. No casualties were reported in that attack.

The Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq has yet to release any official statement addressing either incident.

The drone intercepts represent the latest flashpoint in a rapidly widening regional conflict that erupted after US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has since mounted sustained retaliatory strikes deploying drones and missiles against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states housing US military installations. Iran has further tightened its grip on regional shipping lanes by restricting vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, compounding pressure on global energy markets.

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