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S. Korea Kicks Off Annual Defense Exercises to Boost Integrated Security

S. Korea Kicks Off Annual Defense Exercises to Boost Integrated Security


2026-04-06 08:38:52
(MENAFN) The South Korean military has commenced its annual defense exercises in collaboration with government, police, and firefighting agencies, aiming to enhance a nationwide integrated defense posture.

The initial phase of the Hwarang drills began with a five-day exercise in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, according to reports citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff. These exercises will continue through November across other regions of the country.

This year’s drills emphasize preparedness for various emergency scenarios, including potential drone attacks targeting energy facilities and critical national infrastructure.

First launched in 1977, the Hwarang exercises are designed to evaluate and improve coordination among relevant agencies, incorporating region-specific contingency plans to strengthen overall national defense readiness.

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