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African Union Supports China-Pakistan Plan to Reduce Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) has welcomed a five-point proposal from China and Pakistan aimed at easing tensions in the Gulf and wider Middle East, as the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran enters its second month.
AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the initiative, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and secure maritime routes, as a potential path toward a negotiated resolution. “The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” he said, emphasizing the need for restraint and adherence to international law.
Youssouf also highlighted the conflict’s global repercussions, noting disruptions to energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, with African nations particularly vulnerable to its effects. The AU stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, urging all parties to engage in urgent de-escalation and sustained negotiations.
China and Pakistan’s plan, announced earlier this week, calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the prompt start of peace talks, the protection of civilian and non-military targets, security of shipping lanes, and respect for the UN Charter.
The AU affirmed its readiness to collaborate with international and regional partners to support initiatives that promote stability, peace, and conflict reduction in the region.
AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the initiative, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and secure maritime routes, as a potential path toward a negotiated resolution. “The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” he said, emphasizing the need for restraint and adherence to international law.
Youssouf also highlighted the conflict’s global repercussions, noting disruptions to energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, with African nations particularly vulnerable to its effects. The AU stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, urging all parties to engage in urgent de-escalation and sustained negotiations.
China and Pakistan’s plan, announced earlier this week, calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the prompt start of peace talks, the protection of civilian and non-military targets, security of shipping lanes, and respect for the UN Charter.
The AU affirmed its readiness to collaborate with international and regional partners to support initiatives that promote stability, peace, and conflict reduction in the region.
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