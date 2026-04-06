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Attacks in Gaza Undermine Ceasefire
(MENAFN) A Palestinian lost their life and five others sustained injuries from Israeli military gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, highlighting ongoing breaches of the ceasefire established in October 2025, according to medical authorities.
The officials reported that among the wounded were children, as the assaults struck several locations within the enclave.
Eyewitnesses described Israeli troops firing in multiple regions across Gaza, including the Shejaiya district in eastern Gaza City and the southern urban center of Khan Younis.
Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that since the truce took effect, at least 716 Palestinians have died and 1,968 have been injured.
The ceasefire was intended to halt a two-year Israeli campaign in Gaza, which had resulted in over 72,000 fatalities and 172,000 injuries, and led to the destruction of 90% of civilian facilities. UN estimates place the cost of rebuilding at approximately $70 billion.
The officials reported that among the wounded were children, as the assaults struck several locations within the enclave.
Eyewitnesses described Israeli troops firing in multiple regions across Gaza, including the Shejaiya district in eastern Gaza City and the southern urban center of Khan Younis.
Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that since the truce took effect, at least 716 Palestinians have died and 1,968 have been injured.
The ceasefire was intended to halt a two-year Israeli campaign in Gaza, which had resulted in over 72,000 fatalities and 172,000 injuries, and led to the destruction of 90% of civilian facilities. UN estimates place the cost of rebuilding at approximately $70 billion.
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