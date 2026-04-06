403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Israel Target Qom, Resulting in Multiple Deaths
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed early Monday after US and Israeli forces targeted a residential building in the Iranian city of Qom, according to reports.
A local official stated that a missile struck the structure in the center of the city, leading to the casualties. He added that emergency teams were still conducting search and rescue operations at the site.
According to previous statements from provincial authorities, the impact of the ongoing US-Israeli campaign on the city has been significant. Since the start of the attacks on Feb. 28, close to 1,000 civilian buildings have reportedly been damaged, while the death toll has reached 106 people, including 30 members of the security forces.
A local official stated that a missile struck the structure in the center of the city, leading to the casualties. He added that emergency teams were still conducting search and rescue operations at the site.
According to previous statements from provincial authorities, the impact of the ongoing US-Israeli campaign on the city has been significant. Since the start of the attacks on Feb. 28, close to 1,000 civilian buildings have reportedly been damaged, while the death toll has reached 106 people, including 30 members of the security forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment