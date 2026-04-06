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US, Israel Target Qom, Resulting in Multiple Deaths

US, Israel Target Qom, Resulting in Multiple Deaths


2026-04-06 08:00:56
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed early Monday after US and Israeli forces targeted a residential building in the Iranian city of Qom, according to reports.

A local official stated that a missile struck the structure in the center of the city, leading to the casualties. He added that emergency teams were still conducting search and rescue operations at the site.

According to previous statements from provincial authorities, the impact of the ongoing US-Israeli campaign on the city has been significant. Since the start of the attacks on Feb. 28, close to 1,000 civilian buildings have reportedly been damaged, while the death toll has reached 106 people, including 30 members of the security forces.

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