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Ukraine, Syria to Reopen Embassies Amid Strengthened Ties
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Syria have agreed to reopen their embassies in Kyiv and Damascus in the “near future,” signaling a renewed commitment to diplomatic engagement, according to Ukrainian officials.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met in Damascus with Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani to discuss security, trade, logistics, and food security. He noted that trade between the two nations has increased ninefold since a joint communique on restoring diplomatic relations was signed in September 2025 and highlighted opportunities for further growth.
The ministers emphasized the importance of working toward a “lasting peace” for both nations. “The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked,” Sybiha wrote on social media platform X. They also explored improving trade and maritime routes, which he described as having “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”
Food security remains a key focus, with Ukraine offering support through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine to stabilize the region. Sybiha also discussed humanitarian and educational collaboration, noting that many Syrian students have studied in Ukraine—a “strong foundation we intend to build on.”
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during his first visit to Damascus. The two leaders agreed to collaborate on enhancing security and creating new development opportunities for both societies. Zelenskyy discussed regional developments, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine’s role as a reliable food supplier, and joint efforts to strengthen regional food security.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met in Damascus with Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani to discuss security, trade, logistics, and food security. He noted that trade between the two nations has increased ninefold since a joint communique on restoring diplomatic relations was signed in September 2025 and highlighted opportunities for further growth.
The ministers emphasized the importance of working toward a “lasting peace” for both nations. “The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked,” Sybiha wrote on social media platform X. They also explored improving trade and maritime routes, which he described as having “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”
Food security remains a key focus, with Ukraine offering support through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine to stabilize the region. Sybiha also discussed humanitarian and educational collaboration, noting that many Syrian students have studied in Ukraine—a “strong foundation we intend to build on.”
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during his first visit to Damascus. The two leaders agreed to collaborate on enhancing security and creating new development opportunities for both societies. Zelenskyy discussed regional developments, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine’s role as a reliable food supplier, and joint efforts to strengthen regional food security.
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