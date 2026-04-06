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Hezbollah Launches Cruise Missile at Mediterranean Warship
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Hezbollah reportedly hit a warship in the eastern Mediterranean with a cruise missile, according to reports citing Israeli media, though the vessel was claimed to be British rather than Israeli.
Sources said Hezbollah recently fired a surface-to-sea missile at a maritime target off the Lebanese coast, believing it was an Israeli warship. The missile struck the ship and caused damage, but the vessel continued its mission. The timing of the attack was not specified.
Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah issued a statement claiming it targeted “an Israeli military warship at midnight between Saturday and Sunday” roughly 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast while the vessel was preparing for operations against Lebanese territory. The group said it launched a naval cruise missile after hours of monitoring the target and scored a direct hit.
Reports from Israeli media maintained that the ship involved was British, not Israeli. There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities, and the British side had not responded to the claim.
Israel has continued airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that came into effect in November 2024.
Sources said Hezbollah recently fired a surface-to-sea missile at a maritime target off the Lebanese coast, believing it was an Israeli warship. The missile struck the ship and caused damage, but the vessel continued its mission. The timing of the attack was not specified.
Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah issued a statement claiming it targeted “an Israeli military warship at midnight between Saturday and Sunday” roughly 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast while the vessel was preparing for operations against Lebanese territory. The group said it launched a naval cruise missile after hours of monitoring the target and scored a direct hit.
Reports from Israeli media maintained that the ship involved was British, not Israeli. There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities, and the British side had not responded to the claim.
Israel has continued airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that came into effect in November 2024.
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