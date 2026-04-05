'Dubai Is Open': Tourism Chief Details Flights, Attractions And Visitor Safety

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Dubai continues to welcome visitors from around the world, with key experiences, hotels, and attractions operating across the city despite the evolving regional situation, the city's tourism chief has said.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said public services remain functional and much of the city's tourism offering, including beaches, shopping destinations, and a wide range of attractions, is available to residents and international visitors, even as authorities closely monitor developments.

While some venues may have temporarily adjusted access, operations across the tourism ecosystem are continuing, with updates communicated as needed.

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The official emphasised that safety and security have always been at the core of Dubai's business-as-usual approach.

“For us, visitor safety represents the highest priority, always. Safety is embedded in every decision we make, every operation we run, every experience we deliver,” Kazim said.

“This commitment is what allows us to maintain normal operations even during challenging times. We don't choose between safety and hospitality; we deliver both simultaneously because we've built our systems to do exactly that.”

The city's visitors do not have to“compromise” between feeling secure and enjoying world-class experiences.

“They get both, every time. That's not a response to current circumstances; that's the Dubai promise, delivered consistently, regardless of what's happening around us.”

Air connectivity remains a critical pillar of Dubai's tourism ecosystem, with Emirates operating at a“positive capacity” and continuing to rebuild its global network.

As of April 1, the airline had resumed flights to more than 65 countries worldwide, signalling continued international access to the emirate.

The restoration of connectivity comes alongside efforts to ensure travellers have clear, up-to-date information before and during their journeys.

Visitors are encouraged to refer to official sources, including Dubai's dedicated travel advisory page (, which is updated regularly to provide accurate guidance.

Issam Kazim

Staycations, hospitality experiences

Across the city, Dubai's hospitality sector continues to welcome guests, with hotels operating and offering staycation deals aimed at both residents and visitors.

The emirate's diverse tourism landscape, from luxury resorts to independent restaurants and retail destinations, remains active, supported by ongoing coordination between authorities and private sector stakeholders.

Kazim said DET is in continuous dialogue with partners across tourism, hospitality and retail to understand operational needs and respond in real time.

“We do not apply a one-size-fits-all approach. Whether it's a major hotel chain, an independent restaurant, or a retail destination, we're listening carefully and acting accordingly,” he said.

Tourism activity is also being supported through curated experiences and citywide initiatives.

A gastronomy campaign, 'Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine', is currently running until April 19,“bringing together a curated selection of culinary experiences across the emirate's restaurant landscape and inviting visitors and residents to explore and connect through shared dining experiences around the city”.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to keep the city's tourism calendar active, even as conditions evolve.

Dubai has also rolled out a Dh1-billion package of economic incentives aimed at supporting businesses across key sectors, including tourism and hospitality, during the current period.

Measures include allowing hotels to defer payment of sales fees on rooms and food and beverage, as well as the Tourism Dirham, for three months. Businesses are also being given operational fee relief, enabling them to postpone various licensing and service-related payments over the same period.

The measures are designed to support liquidity and ensure that hotels and tourism operators can continue to deliver seamless experiences for visitors while managing short-term financial pressures.

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