Industrial Exports Rise 2.9% In Q1 2026, Reaching JD1.74B - ACI

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exports increased by 2.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, despite ongoing regional tensions.

The growth, recorded across eight of 10 industrial sub-sectors, underscores the sector's resilience and its ability to maintain competitiveness in export markets, supported by product quality, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to ACI data, exports reached JD1.741 billion during the first quarter of 2026, up from JD1.691 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Most industrial sectors recorded increases, with the exception of the engineering, electrical and information technology sector, and the leather and garments sector, which declined by 35.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, the remaining eight sub-sectors posted growth at varying rates, led by the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector, which expanded by 23.9 per cent. The plastics and rubber sector recorded the smallest increase, at 0.6 per cent.

Regionally, Arab countries remained the primary destination for ACI exports during the quarter, accounting for JD869 million. Non-Arab Asian countries followed with around JD387 million, while exports to North America reached JD228 million.

Exports to the EU totalled JD129 million, while shipments to non-EU European countries stood at JD79 million. Exports to Africa reached around JD13 million, South America JD12 million, and other markets approximately JD26 million.

By sector, mining industries led export value at JD379 million, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD357 million, and food, agricultural and livestock industries at around JD272 million.

The engineering, electrical and information technology sector recorded exports of JD197 million, followed by pharmaceuticals and medical supplies at JD181 million, and leather and garments at JD134 million.

Other sectors included plastics and rubber at around JD77 million, packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies at JD74 million, construction industries at JD65 million, and wood and furniture at approximately JD5 million.

Founded in 1962, the ACI represents around 8,600 industrial establishments employing approximately 159,000 workers, with total capital estimated at nearly JD5 billion.